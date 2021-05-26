On Otunla Blessing’s murder

NOTHING could be so terrible than what recently happened in Abuja where Otunla Blessing, an alumnus of the University of Abuja was brutally raped, killed and thrown into a gutter at Ido area of Abuja. This incident isn’t just shocking but also a cause of total dismay.

It is so unfortunate that security problem is still not showing any sign of abating as Nigerians continue to live with the mishap of insecurity. This is an increasing threat that must not be taken with levity. Nigerians can no longer walk freely in their fatherland, isn’t this pathetic?

If necessary security measures had been put in place, perhaps, the death of Blessing could have been averted.

Now the perpetrators of this evil act are somewhere walking freely in the state. In saner climes, you don’t have to run after criminals before you get them.

It’s becoming so difficult to convince Nigerians that the security of lives and properties is achievable in the Nigerian state.

Without mincing words, the failure of our clueless leaders to put in place security measures could be a reasonable justification for the spate of insecurity as Nigerians continue to be helpless victims of sordid injustice.

As a matter of urgency, the Nigerian government and other law enforcement agencies should be more proactive in their responsibilities by showing a level of commitment to fighting insecurity in the Nigerian state.

Also, Blessing’s murder should be investigated with full commitment and these perpetrators should be brought to book.

Akinwale Victor

victor.akinwale2@gmail.com

