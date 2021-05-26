Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

CHALLENGE can either be positive or negative, that is, you can either challenge to be a better version of yourself and win, or challenge to compete in this world of race without success. Only courageous and determined women choose to challenge to fulfill dreams and promises. In their relentless effort, they nourish ways to live with hope amidst uncertainties and difficulties.

However, women who choose to challenge are constantly raising the bar, flawlessly trying over and over again. Determined women know what they want and are always feeling appreciated and valued in their race, whether they fail or succeed. Only brave women see reasons to face and overcome fears. Hence, courage is the choice and willingness to confront agony, pain, danger, uncertainty, or intimidation without looking back, and that’s what courageous and brave women do.

Consequently, challenging oneself is excellent. You must develop yourself and celebrate little wins as much as the big ones. Courage, principles, determination and dynamism are expected of women who are in a bid to win in their world. Thus, there is need to be patient while challenging, because great people you look up to faced different challenges on their why to success as well. Therefore, there’s need to count on yourself and design you and you alone.

Moreover, a woman who chooses to challenge must be goal oriented and creative, in order to achieve goals and objectives in life. She has to live to the fullest amidst the existential demands of life, without misplacing priorities. Priorities are to be set and the zeal to be vindictive for the world to celebrate you must be passionately desired.

Undeniably, many women have created a disorientation about what positive challenge is, leading to immense confusion and failure in our society today. Some tagged it ‘competition’, to show the best in a particular field. But, it’s an attempt you make in a bid to overcome in your career, and life at large.

While challenging, you are meant to believe in yourself and celebrate your worth. Modesty and endurance should be your watchword. Brave women fight battles beyond the ordinary and win wars that have never been won. Heads are to be raised high and put minds to whatever you do. Courageous women who choose to challenge are either challenging to win or lose.

To cap it all, our world today is fast evolving round the female gender,’ women are immensely leading globally. Strong women are liberating and exploiting. On a golden platform, our young females are called to see the need to be strong and courageous in this world of gender inequality.

Celebrating oneself is appreciating, honouring, nurturing and encouraging one’s personality and potential. If you do not appreciate your sacrificial efforts, no one will acknowledge it on your behalf as imagined.

Certainly, when you are always looking down on yourself, that means you are not celebrating your being. Truth be told, negative words like, ‘I am sure I can’t do it, since I am not Clarion,’ ‘I may not catch up with them,’ ‘I am too small to get there, ‘I am too old to achieve this’ simply indicate that you are undervaluing the hidden potential in you and it won’t make you celebrate yourself honestly. You are actually dishonouring and being an ingrate to your being.

We are not created for comparison or competition. We are not to compare ourselves with anybody, or compete with anyone, we are all created equally. Rather, think of your betterment, work to your best. Your aim is not to be better than anyone, but to be better than you were yesterday. If you are always contending, you are likely to remain stagnant, and you might have no opportunity to celebrate yourself.

According to Albert Einstein, “if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will spend its whole life believing that it stupid.”

Olusegun Clarion Oyeronke, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

