On failed promises

INDISPUTABLY, it seems the Buhari administration has failed to fulfill the promise of the intended change it spelt out during his campaign in 2015 and 2019 respectively. The bitter truth is that the citizens never asked what type of change it was. Established in Merriam Webster dictionary, change is to make someone or something different. You make something into something else positive or negative.

The party’s campaign in 2015 was based on the watchword “change” and was implemented with a propagandistic intensity that crowded out every message of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The party promised the good people of Nigeria next level in 2019, which appears that we never knew that next level is always tougher. The administration unquestionably, has put limitations to many citizens-lives, it has spread to all sectors especially security and the economic sectors.

Citizens have become the shadow of wealth and strive to live from hand to mouth. The citizens, no doubt, have been clouded with unbearable pains and fear.

Creation of three million jobs per year:

Instead of creating three million jobs per year which could have culminated in a total of 12 million jobs in four years, the unemployment rate under the Buhari administration has risen from 18.8 per cent in Q3 2017 to 23.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2018 according to a recent report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS). According to the Bureau’s Labour Force Statistics – Volume I released on December 19, 2018, the total number of people classified as unemployed which means they did nothing at all or worked for a few hours (under 20 hours a week) rose from 17.6 million in Q4 2017 to 20.9 million in Q3 2.

Making naira stable at the international market.

The naira had spiraled downward from N199 on May 29, 2015, when President Buhari took over office and was later ranked as one of the worst forming in 2016.

At a point, it exchanged for N500 per $1 but at N365 per $market parallel market despite billions of dollars pumped out by the CBN to be stabilised.

Citizens are almost giving up because they are suffering and smiling. Tomorrow might be worse, who will make the future better?

Promise Adagba,

Akoko.

