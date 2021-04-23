The President needs to address the nation on agitations

There is an urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation over incessant agitations for self-determination and restructuring across the nation.

As a socio-political activist and critic, I have issued statements on this in times past and the current situation further demands that we speak out on this issues.

Nigerians are now restless over bad governance and insecurity in the country. They are now hopeless more than before because there is an obvious lack of justice and fair play and certainly in such a situation, there will be no peace.

The loud agitations are genuine and sincere and the president must know that these can no longer be ignored; the empathy of the presidency can no longer be tolerated.

I am therefore advising the Federal Government against pushing Nigerians out of tolerable limit as the consequences might be unpalatable and disastrous to the whole of Africa.

The president needs to address the nation to let them know what is being done so we can all know that he is not just turning blind ears to these constant and heightening agitations

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri,

Lagos.

