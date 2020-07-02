Transport business is a lucrative venture in the sense that mobility is a necessity of life for all and sundry to facilitate the movement of goods and services.

Commercial drivers usually make a huge profit on a daily basis, after deducting incidental expenses but a huge part goes to repairs of the vehicle due to the deplorable condition of roads which causes wear and tear.

It is apparent that roads are bad in Nigeria and nothing has been done to improve them for many years by the government.

Private car owners are not left out of the problem because they have to spend a lot of money to repair their vehicles because of the potholes on the roads while avoidable accidents take lives due to poor condition of roads.

Truly, the government is working on bad roads and constructing new ones, but the fact remains that contractors have been making use of substandard materials. Many roads constructed by Julius Berger are still strong and functioning well. Solel Bonel from Israel also did a good job many years ago, as can be seen on the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road.

To construct good roads in Nigeria, contacts should not be awarded on the basis of nepotism or tribalism. The contracts should be strictly awarded on competence and merit.

The issue of bad roads in Nigeria is passing a wrong signal to foreign investors. For the problem of bad roads to come to an end in Nigeria, those who are awarding contracts should stop collecting bribes.

Another fact is that, for the sustainability of good roads, individuals should desist from dumping refuse on the roads especially in the rain season.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael,

Ibadan.

