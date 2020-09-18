On Amotekun in Oyo State

In what started like a play, the Western Nigeria Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun has taken off in Oyo State, assuredly promising and on sound footings with its ongoing recruitment exercise at the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Like all good communal things, there were conflicts of interests, perspectives and principles but through the various guidance of Governor Seyi Makinde, the chairman of the Amotekun Board, Rtd. Brigadier-General Ajibola Toogun, and the Commandant of the outfit, Rtd. Col. Olayinka Olayanju, all misunderstanding were sorted and a common front forged with all interested parties to ensure the success of the outfit.

Following the tentativeness of bureaucracy, the exactness of the new public administration in the state, the synergies of the variegated interest groups and public expectations come the deliberate focus, purpose and determination to succeed and tread where angels feared.

Accessibility for applications was initiated on Oyo State internet job portal for all able-bodied indigenes either male or female, lettered or unlettered. Over 47,000 applications were received from interested indigenes of Oyo state between the ages of 20 and 60. Emphasis was laid more on individual applications than on group applications.

Correspondingly, the Amotekun board in its wisdom decided to give all applicants a chance, so no shortlisting was done so that nobody would be left out and all interests satisfied. Given lean resources, personnel and modest capacity, the task is onerous but surmountable with ingenuity and sheer force of will on the part of the board and command management of Amotekun. This is a task that has to be done with openness, integrity and character to pave the way for solid foundation, integrity, character and sustainable reputation building.

With an estimated 1,000 applicants to be screened, interviewed and assessed a day, it is a mighty project. So, help and collaboration had to be sought from statutory members of the Amotekun security board to supply experienced officers in the art of recruitment and selection.

Like all human endeavours, there would be the good, the bad and the ugly.

Enthusiasm and lofty expectations were not in short supply from the majority of the applicants. From an observatory, the recruitment was stringent and tough but fair. 3,000 lucky, capable and fit candidates are expected to scale the hurdles and be trained to be our first set of Amotekun in Oyo State.

The journey has started in earnest full of optimism, goals and ambitions.

‘Yemi Ogunseye

Oyo State.

UNILAG Leadership Crisis: Justice Will Be Served ― FG • As visitation panel submits report

THE Federal Government has received the report of the Special Presidential Visitation panel set up to probe the leadership crisis rocking the University of Lagos…On Amotekun in Oyo On Amotekun in Oyo

Nigeria’s Challenges Surmountable ― FG

THE Federal Government has urged Nigerians to develop a positive outlook as concerted efforts are being made to overcome the current security…On Amotekun in Oyo

Obaseki Hails Buhari’s Call For Peaceful, Transparent Edo Governorship Election

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo says President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for a peaceful and credible governorship election…On Amotekun in Oyo

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE