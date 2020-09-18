Don’t heat the polity

As governorship elections coming up in Edo and Ondo States on September 19 and October 10, 2020, respectively, the electorate, contestants security men and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is the umpire, should make sure that the elections should be devoid of rancour, manipulations, disharmony, thuggery, rigging, votes buying and selling, disorderliness, criminality and extrajudicial killings, with only the right candidates voted into offices.

Therefore, we can ask God for free and fair elections in our fledgeling democracy, where, by the influence of God’s spirit, people will vote with a conscience, and their votes will count indeed.

We can pray that our politicians and all those vying for political offices will be inspired and driven by the joy and dignity of services and not by personal benefits. Let us pray for those responsible for the conduct of the elections, such that they will be motivated to do what is right.

That way, righteousness will rule men’s heart, and no one will want to cheat, steal or kill to gain political power in Nigeria.

According to the Holy Bible, when the right people are voted into office, there will be joy and prosperity in the land. But when the wrong people are in power, there’s a hardship, and everyone groans, (Proverbs 29:2.)

As we are preparing for the elections in Edo and Ondo states, we should make it a point of duty that only the right candidates that will function in the will of God- will be voted into office. We need to play politics with maturity and according to the rules in order to sustain our democracy.

Politics is not a do-or-die affair.

Evang. Akin Enikuomehin,

akineni@yahoo.com.

