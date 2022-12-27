Omobolanle’s killing heinous, senseless ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned as “heinous and senseless,” the killing of Omobolanle Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) shot by an on-duty policeman on Christmas day.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity said the President was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing and directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprits already held in detention.

President Buhari said this incident is a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the police to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure you that justice will be done in this case,” the statement quoted the President as saying.

