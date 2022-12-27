Man who went missing two days before Christmas found dead in Anambra

The body of a young man, identified as Ifeanyi, who went missing two days before Christmas has been found.

Ifeanyi, who is said to be an indigene of Awgu, a community in Orumba North Local Government Area was allegedly kidnapped at Okpuno area of Awka on Friday, two days before Christmas.

Meanwhile, a source identified as Ebuka Okoye who took to his Facebook page, revealed that the body of the abducted man was found on Christmas day in Awka.

Also, Mr Naeche Okoye who described the deceased as his younger brother bade him farewell.

He said: “Ifeanyi my junior brother continue resting in peace till we meet to part no more Amen… Awgbu Ebenese Lost one of his honest sons, very painful.”

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the death of Ifeanyi.

The State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga denied that it was a case of kidnap. He said the matter was being investigated.

“Is a pure case of murder and is still under investigation. We urge the witnesses where the dead body was found to volunteer information that will support the ongoing investigation.

“Preliminary information shows that it could be cult-related as there were marks of axe cuts on the deceased body.

Meanwhile, the body has been recovered and deposited in the morgue,” he said.