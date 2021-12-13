Omicron: We’ve initiated diplomatic steps for UK, others to reverse travel ban ― FG

The Federal Government has said that it has initiated diplomatic steps to make the United Kingdom and other countries reverse restrictions imposed on travellers from Nigeria on account of the omicron variant.

Secretary to the Goverment of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who said this on Monday, however, warned that while each country is entitled to put in place measures to protect its citizens, Nigeria has similar responsibilities.

He noted that the government is exploring diplomatic measures in resolving the issues surrounding the travel ban based on existing relationships.

Speaking at the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja, SGF, who is the Chairman of the Committee, said, “the PSC is working with mandate Ministries to address the issues surrounding the restriction imposed by some countries on travellers from Nigeria on account of the omicron variant.

“While each country is entitled to put in place measures to protect its citizens, Nigeria has similar responsibilities.

“However, based on existing relationships, Nigeria has initiated diplomatic steps to make these countries reverse their course.

“This is ongoing in the interest of all parties concerned and we expect that positive results would emerge within the next one week.

“The PSC also evaluated the developments on the relationship between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and we are pleased to inform you that the position of the Federal Government is in line with established International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Protocols and the spirit of the BASA signed with the UAE.

“Our sovereignty remains paramount and mutual respects shall be our guiding principle in as much as it should be in the best interest of Nigeria.

“The PSC will at its next regular briefing on Monday, December 20, 2021 brief you fully on developments,” he said.

SGF noted that with the emergence of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, now spreading very fast globally, Nigeria has continued to study developments and has deployed science and data to measure the risks to our citizens especially, the dangers of importation.

He assured Nigerians that PSC has escalated all surveillance and control measures around our country.

He said the committee has similarly ramped up vaccination of eligible citizens and residents while making provisions for booster shots for those fully vaccinated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.