Old students laud Oyetola on policy reversal, pledge support

Old Students of St. Lawrence’s Grammar School, Ilesa, Osun State, have commended the state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, for re-aligning the state’s education policy with the National Policy on Education classification of 6-3-3-4.

According to a release jointly issued by Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh and Mr. Lawrence Aluko, national president and general secretary of the association respectively, the reversal of the policy is an affirmation of the belief of residents that Oyetola’s administration is a listening government that considers the interest of the people in all its developmental programmes.

The association pledged to support the Oyetola administration by offering to embark on some interventions in their alma mater.

“As a show of solidarity and support to the government, the old students of our school that has now been returned to its previous full Grammar School status have commenced the following infrastructural projects to beautify and re-equip the school: a new School Hall with a seating capacity of 500 students is under construction and due for completion by December 2020.

“The hall has been named Famoyin Hall in honour of our ex-principal. Also, a modern and befitting main school gate that will improve the general aesthetics and ambience of our school, including a fence wall, is also under construction. This gate will be completed by October ending 2020,” the statement reads.

They also noted that the school’s science block comprising the Biology, Chemistry and Physics laboratories would be fully renovated, while a functional and well stocked library with current book titles and magazines to aid and support learning would be delivered by November, 2020.

“The Old Students of St. Lawrence’s Grammar school fully identifies with the giant strides of the present administration in Osun State and call on other old students of other schools to support the state government in providing infrastructural developments in their respective schools,” the association noted, and thanked the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises.

