Provost excited at TETFund’s projects, lauds agency

The provost of the Federal College of Education, Kontagora, Niger State, Professor Faruk Rashid Haruna, has described the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) as a viable and reliable federal government agency that supports institutions of higher learning to grow and develop.

He made the remarks over the weekend at the college in Kontagora while showcasing some 10 projects, estimated at over N1 billion, executed and completed by his administration through TETFund’s intervention.

Professor Haruna noted that without TETFund’s interventions at the FCE, Kontagora, some of the projects embarked upon by his administration in the last two years would not have been possible due to paucity of funds.

He said the 10 projects cut across all the six schools at the college.

These include a lecture theatre, Biological Garden, the Geography Garden while the School of Business Education had a model office.

He said the projects also included an auditorium which was named after Col. Sani Bello (rtd) in appreciation of his immense contributions to the growth and development of the college.

Professor Haruna, however, expressed regrets that the executive secretary, TETFund, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, could not fulfill his promise to be at the college at the weekend because his aircraft could not fly from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Kontagora as a result of bad weather.

He said another date would be communicated to him in the nearest future by the executive secretary for the inauguration of the projects at the FCE, Kontagora, as part of his visit to the North-Central states of the country for the Impact Assessment of TETFund’s interventions in the zone.

