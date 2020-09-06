In what came as a surprise to all including the governors of Bauchi and Rivers States, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and Nyesom Wike, an old man who said that he is an astute supporter of Bauchi State Governor donated his only car as support to the developmental efforts of the governor.

The old man made the donation on Saturday when the two governors of Bauchi and Rivers States were at Gwangwangwan for the flagging off of the construction of 11 township roads in Bauchi metropolis.

He handed over the keys of the car to the Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir with joy and happiness face saying that he was satisfied with the development of the state since 2019 when the administration assumed duties.

The old man particularly said that the township roads being constructed within Bauchi metropolis has further opened up Bauchi as a befitting state capital calling on the governor to do more for the good of the state.

He, however, said that he wants the donated car to be used for the monitoring and inspection of the progress of the projects to ensure that they were done according to the specifications by the contractors saying that, “this project is more important to me than this car. I am therefore donating it on behalf of my family.”

While receiving the donation from the old man, an emotional Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir commended the courage of the old man saying that he has not come across such a heart in his journey so far, stressing that it is a demonstration of acceptability of his administration.

The governor, therefore, promised the old man that for what he has done for Bauchi State and humanity, he will personally build a befitting house for him anywhere in Bauchi as a token of his appreciation for the kind gesture.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

