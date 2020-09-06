Handling disappointment and discouragement (II)

Last time we saw that life especially at this covid 19 pandemic period is tough. Many people are discouraged – people are living devoid of courage, hope and confidence.

When a person is discouraged his ability to get things done becomes greatly hampered. He sees impossibility rather than possibilities. He will be bombarded by debilitating thoughts which are bound to get him lose his confidence. Discouragement is a catalyst that makes a man give up on his dream.

Discouragement is a missile every human being will be hit by but the key is to know how to handle it.

“Let’s face it: None of us are ever going to get to the place in life where we have no more disappointments. We can’t expect to be sheltered from every little thing. Disappointment is a fact of life–one that must be dealt with.” Joyce Meyer

We must understand that life only works for those who are resilient so when we get hit by discouragement we must get back up again.

“I am down. And that is okay. I may be down for a while, but I will rise again. And when I rise, I will rise higher than I’ve gone before, I will be stronger than I’ve been before. I will thrive.” Brian Vaszily

If we will overcome disappointment and discouragement we must take responsibility for our lives.

“The key to making your life better is to stop blaming others for triggering reactions in you that you don’t like. The problem is not what others do; it is your reaction to what they do.” Al Siebert

When the going gets tough and we get hit by the discouaragemet virus we must be very careful not to say things that are unbecoming. Many people in the face of adversity speak negative words which ordinarily they will not say. One critical fact we must understand and never take for granted is that the words we speak affect us.

“Careful words make for a careful life; careless talk may ruin everything.” Proverbs 13.3

Our environment plays a great role in how we will handle disappointment and discouragement. Environment deals with people and places. The people we associate closely with have a way of affecting us. At this critical time we must be careful who we associate with as every relationship is influential. If we associate with negative people they will negatively impact us and our ability to handle discouragement will be hampered.

“Be not deceived, evil discourse corrupts pleasant minds.”

1 Corithias 15.33

If we find it difficult to bounce back from disappointment there is nothing wrong in seeking counsel. When we get the right counsel the cousellor will help us see a better perpective of what we are going through. With good cousel we will be able to see the woods from the trees.

“Where no counsel is, the people fall: but in the multitude of counsellers there is safety.” Proverbs11.14

Discouragemet is subtle but dangerous so we must be sensitive not to shoot ourselves in the foot. We must handle disappointment and discouragement and never allow these twin negative forces to stop us.

CONCLUDED

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…

Over 9,246 Teachers Failed Professional Qualifying Exams ― TRCN

Not less than 9246 teachers failed the Batch A professional qualifying examination conducted in July 2020, by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, who release the results the examination on Thursday in Abuja, however, said a…

NBA Team Denied Access To Kano Singer Accused Of Blasphemy

A two-man fact-finding committee set up by the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata to visit Yahaya Sharif Aminu in Kano Correctional Centre was denied access to the convicted singer. The committee made up of the NBA 1st Vice President– Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins and the…