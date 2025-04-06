Olamide joins T-Pumpy Abuja mega city road show

Sensational musician and rapper, Olamide Badoo, is set to headline the T-Pumpy Real Estate Abuja Mega City Road Show on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 as the company promotes its real estate properties and land in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The T-Pumpy Mega Discount Programme kicked off on March 31 and will run until April 15, offering amazing deals on prime real estate.

“Street credibility just leveled up! Join me at the T-Pumpy Abuja Mega City Road Show as we take over the streets of Abuja!

“It’s a celebration of culture, community, and the realest vibes! Let’s make history together! I promise to give my best and show the people why Abuja is the place to be right now.

“T-Pumpy has built a strong reputation as one of the best in the industry. That’s why I’m proud to partner with them at this moment. Abuja, get ready—let’s paint the town red,” Olamide Badoo said.

Speaking about the event, Chief Akintayo Adaralegbe, Founder of T-Pumpy Real Estate, assured attendees of an electrifying experience, adding that Olamide’s presence would make the show even more remarkable.

“At T-Pumpy Real Estate, we are known for excellence. Bringing Olamide Badoo on board is a testament to our commitment to quality and entertainment. He is a talented artist who has proven his worth over the years.

“We invite all Abuja residents to join us for this special event. Our properties and lands are available at unbeatable prices. The discount programme runs until April 15, so this is the perfect time to invest in real estate.

“Be part of this noble initiative—join the road show and experience the best of Abuja real estate,” Chief Adaralegbe said, adding that T-Pumpy brand has continued to evolve by branching into many areas of businesses including entertainment that has organised many programmes in that past.

READ ALSO: Olamide becomes first African rapper to surpass one billion streams on Spotify