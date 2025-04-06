Portable, speed Darlington set for celebrity boxing showdown

Nigerian music stars Portable and Speed Darlington are set to trade their microphones for boxing gloves in what promises to be a high-energy celebrity clash.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown, scheduled to take place on Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The long-standing rivalry between the two entertainers took a dramatic turn after Speed Darlington, known for his eccentric personality, invited Portable to perform at his upcoming show with a proposed fee of ₦500,000.

The offer, however, did not sit well with Portable, who found it insulting and publicly rejected it.

“You are inviting me to a show, and you don’t have money. You are using my name to promote your show. I charge ₦20 million per performance—ask around!” Portable, also known as the Zeh Nation boss, fired back in a viral video. “You’re offering me ₦500k, for what? I don’t want to be friends with poor people. I didn’t know he is that poor.”

His remarks sparked an immediate reaction from Darlington, who expressed regret over reaching out to Portable. He accused the singer of being disrespectful, especially for dragging his mother into their feud.

“Why did I bring myself low? Why did I contact Portable? I regret it because why the insults? Why did my mother get into the discussion?” Darlington lashed out.

The feud escalated further when Portable, known for his brash and confrontational style, challenged Speed Darlington to a fight.

He even referenced his past physical altercation with actor Charles Okocha, boasting that he would easily defeat Darlington in a similar fashion.

“I want to fight you. We should both be put in a boxing ring. I will defeat you like I defeated Okocha,” Portable declared, further igniting public interest in the matchup.

Organizers of the event, Mygamerush, made the announcement official on Instagram, teasing the battle as the ultimate clash of street kings. “You asked, and now it is here. Two street kings battle for ultimate street supremacy.”

