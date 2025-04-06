I no longer chase money, says Kizz Daniel

Award-winning Nigerian music sensation, Kizz Daniel, has stirred conversation online after revealing that he no longer chases money, despite the glitz and glamour often associated with his lifestyle.

In a recent social media post, the “Buga” crooner opened up about the paradox of wealth and happiness, questioning why joy seems to disappear once money arrives.

“Why when money come, happiness dey always comot?” he asked, adding that many wealthy individuals still live in sadness despite their riches. He urged fans to look beyond the fake love and happiness often portrayed online, emphasizing the value of real emotional fulfillment.

A Twitter user, reacting to Kizz Daniel’s post, questioned the contradiction: “So in other words you are saying money doesn’t bring happiness?? But you’re chasing it every blessed day.”

In response, the singer clarified that he’s no longer in pursuit of money. Instead, he claimed that money now chases him.

“Lol … I still live like a poor man everyday. Na money dey chase me instead,” Kizz Daniel replied. He maintained that while he isn’t discouraging the hustle, wealth often comes with its own set of challenges.

“Guys I’m not saying don’t chase money, I’m just saying with money comes problem. People wey get am no go tell una the truth cuz they want to feel superior.”

The candid post comes just days before the release of his highly anticipated album Unle K, which fans are speculating might delve deeper into themes of fame, mental health, and self-worth.

As the countdown to Unle K continues, fans are now not only anticipating great music but also a deeper, more introspective side of the Afrobeats star.

