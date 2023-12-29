Nigerian singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile, has revealed how meeting Olamide changed the trajectory of his life.

He said his 2017 collaborative song with Olamide, ‘My Body’ was the turning point of his career after the YBNL boss gave him a verse.

Zlatan shared his testimony while speaking in a recent interview with popular YouTuber, Korty EO.

He said, “Olamide giving me a verse at that time was life-changing for me. I was always tracking him and begging him in the DM for a verse.

“He gave me appointments twice but they didn’t materialise until the third time. He invited me to his house and because I was doing more rap, I thought we would be doing a rap song, then all of a sudden, Olamide started singing an Afrobeats song, ‘My Body.’ He did that because he knew it was what would make me an instant star.

“I recorded my verse and that was how my story changed.”

