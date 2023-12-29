The Anglican Church of Nigeria, Owo Diocese has described the death of the late governor of Ondo state as a great loss to the Church of Nigeria (the Anglican Communion) especially the Diocese of Owo, Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Church in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Owo Anglican Diocese, Basorun Banjo Abitogun, on behalf of the Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Dr Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi, said Akeredolu as a committed member of the Diocese.

According to him, Akeredolu, until his death was the Chancellor of the Diocese, describing him as a devoted Christian and a commited Anglican who was never ashamed to declare his faith in the crucified Lord, as a faithful soldier in obedience to his baptismal vow.

Bishop Fagbemi said “Chancellor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu impacted the diocese so much and that members of the Diocese will remember him for his legacy of compassion, justice, and progress, which will linger in their hearts for generations to come.

” The diocese will always celebrate him and thank God for who he was and all that he stood for in the diocese”

The Bishop therefore enjoined all, to keep praying for the entire Akeredolu family, the Diocese of Owo (Anglican Communion), and Ondo State in general.

Bishop Fagbemi also prayed God to grant the Diocesan Chancellor’s soul eternal rest, saying “Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on. Blessed indeed, says the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours, for their deeds follow them.”(Rev. 14:13).

