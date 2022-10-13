Oko Poly to partner COREN on technical assistance

The Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, is seeking partnership with the Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN) on technical assistance.

The rector of the polytechnic, Dr Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo, who disclosed this when the Anambra State council of COREN paid her a familarisation visit to intimate her on the activities of COREN, said that the partnership, if fully agreed upon, will also assist lecturers in the Engineering Department of the institution to acquire more industrial and practical experience of the profession.

She said that the technical assistance include, practical training and exchange of knowledge and imparting of skills to engineering students of the institution.

The rector emphasised that COREN and the Federal Polytechnic Oko, under her leadership, would work to achieve a common goal in the future interest of Nigeria’s engineering students.

According to her, the Federal Polytechnic Oko, will partner with COREN in training engineering lecturers and students in the various technical departments of recognised companies in Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that we are going to collaborate with you to achieve your mandate and whatever it would take for COREN to excel and have a positive impact on the society, the management of Federal Polytechnic Oko is there to assist,” Nwafulugo added.

In his speech, the state chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Onyeanyana Meju, stated that COREN under his leadership in Anambra State, would do everything to make the partnership work.

He noted that the collaboration would help the engineering students of the institution to be trained practically in respect to their discipline and to partner with the institution in other area of human capital management.

He pleaded with the institution to ensure issuance of certificate to any student at the completion of their one-year mandatory industrial training, from a designated companies like, Innoson Vehicles Manufucturing Company Nnewi, Julius Berger PLC, among others.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the familarisation meeting took place on Thursday last week, at the Department of Mass Communication Conference Hall of the institution.

