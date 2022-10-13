Quality of graduates proves if university is quack or not — Babcock Varsity VC

VICE chancellor of Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, Professor Ademola Tayo, has said that factor that determines if a university is quack or not anywhere globally is by the quality of its graduates, research activities and community services and not by mere name of the owner.

He stated that it was inappropriate for someone of the calibre of the president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, to have called state-owned and private universities in the country quack as he did recently on a national television is inappropriate.

Professor Ademola gave this view in Ilisan-Remo while fielding questions from newsmen at the school’s Founder’s Day news conference, last week.

He made reference to Babcock University, a faith-based institution, noting that “the quality of graduates that the university has produced in its 23 years of establishment has qualified it to be among the top-rated universities in Africa.

He said the graduates of the institution are doing well in their respective fields of endeavours both in the private and public sectors around the world.

Professor Tayo added that many of them had also demonstrated their academic prowess and good character during their postgraduate studies in and outside of the country, including at the Nigeria Law School and other institutions around the world.

He added that the faculty members of the university are also competing favourably with their counterparts from around the world by winning laurels and research grants worth millions of Naira.

He also said the university is also committed to its host communities by way of giving up to 20 indigene-students from Ilisan-Remo town who are indigent but brilliant on a yearly basis to study their dream courses and also by involving in community projects and security matters.

He, however, said the essence of the 63\23 Founder’s Day is to use the occasion to thank God for His tremendous support to the school from when it was a College 63 years ago and 23 years as a university and to equally pray for more support for the future as well as to also showcase its achievements.