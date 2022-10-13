OBMS ranks 5th among 55,004 private schools in Nigeria

The Oritamefa Baptist Model School (OBMS), Ibadan, has been recognised as the 5th best private school in Nigeria.

The school, which is an educational establishment of the Oritamefa Baptist Church, was given this recognition at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on October 5, 2022 during the commemoration of the 2022 World Teachers’ Day.

Speaking on Friday at the 20th Founder’s Day anniversary of the Ring Road branch of the school, the senior pastor and chairman of the church’s education board, Rev Dr ‘Diran Adeleke, described the feat as a proof of hard work, owing to the school’s reputation among the 55,004 registered private schools in the country, according to the 2019 statistics.

He said: “The recognition is God’s way of telling us that we are doing what is acceptable to the nation, and parents. We are very happy that we can be recognised at that level, nationally.”

The cleric also disclosed that the recognition was born out of a recommendation to the Federal Government by the Oyo State Ministry of Education, which he described as the result of concerted efforts of all stakeholders in the school.

In her address, the guest speaker, Deaconess Bolanle Olabisi, said that the need to establish the Ring Road branch in October 2002, which is an annex of the Total Garden campus, became a necessity, as there was a need to respond to “the pressure mounted by parents who wanted their children to be admitted into the school following the excellent performance of the first set of graduates in the West Africian Senior School Certificate Examination, in July 2002.”

She therefore gave varying advices to the proprietor, teachers, non-teaching staff, parents and guardians, and as well students, on the expected role of individual persons to collectively achieve academic excellence.

The school administrator of the Ring Road branch, Deacon Dayo Agbana-Owa, in his words expressed gratitude to God for the 20 years founder’s anniversary and as well described the anniversary as “a call to higher duties and responsibilities.”

The event had in attendance teachers, students and members of the church’s education board, wherein some of them were awarded, including the erstwhile school chairman, Rev Dr Awopegba.