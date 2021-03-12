Ojota trends on Twitter as Nigerians react to PPPRA announcement

Ojota has been trending on Twitter Friday morning sequel to the confirmation by the Federal Government on the return of fuel subsidy as the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) onThursday night, fixed the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, at N212.61 per litre for the month of March.

Nigerians took to Twitter to vent their anger and dismay as they compared the recent fuel hike to the Ojota fuel subsidy protest of 2012.

Nigerians on Twitter criticised the government via the platform as they referenced the popular Ojota, “Occupy Nigeria” protest movement that began on Monday, 2 January 2012 in response to the fuel subsidy removal by the then Federal Government of President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday, 1 January 2012.

They noted that many Nigerians who went out to protest the fuel subsidy removal that made petrol N140 per litre are now silent despite the recent increase.

Some Twitter users used the medium to summon Nigerians into a second fuel subsidy protest for the fuel price to return to what an average Nigerian fuel user can afford.

Concerned Nigerians, a civil rights movement, on Twitter said, “Buhari met a litre of fuel at N87 in 2015. ‘Everything na double, double’.”

A Twitter user, Aproko Doctor, lamented that people were panic buying petrol because they felt prices were about to increase but “NNPC said there wasn’t going to be any increase in price. Today, fuel price jumped Yet we wonder why people don’t trust their government.”

Youths for a better Nija tweeted, “We are starting a nationwide protest against #FuelPriceHike on Monday (15/03/2021). Enough is enough. Who is on board?”

Other tweeps like Lola Okunrin enjoined Nigerians to go for another protest. She wrote, “Let’s march to Ojota, let’s resume at Ojota, there’s no point sitting at home and complaining about how things will get expensive.

“Let’s march. This concerns everyone. N212 for fuel in a country where they are reluctant to pay N30k minimum wage is much. Let’s head to Ojota.”

Also, a Twitter user known as Odogwu lamented saying that people occupied Nigeria and protested when Jonathan removed Fuel Subsidy to make Fuel N140 per Litre, he added that “Buhari who protested met fuel at N87 and has now taken it to N212 per litre. Those People can no more Occupy Nigeria because they are eating Sai Baba Ponmo.”

Many other Twitter users vented their anger and disappointment as they referenced Buhari’s 2015 campaign promise to reduce fuel pump price to N45 per litre in the first year of his administration.

The latest reports however have it that PPPRA has now deleted the schedule for the price hike from its website.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Ojota trends on Twitter Ojota trends on Twitter

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Ojota trends on Twitter Ojota trends on Twitter