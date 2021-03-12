Taraba Teachers denied access into NUT house to pray over non-payment of six months salaries

Members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Taraba State chapter, under the umbrella of concern Teachers, were on Friday denied entrance into the NUT house, Jalingo to pray for God intervention over the non-payment of six months salaries.

Comr. Muhammed Lawa who spoke for the vulnerable teacher explained that they have written a letter to the NUT chairman, Comr. Peter Julius and the security to use the NUT house to pray for God intervention in their plight.

Lawa on behalf of the teachers alleged that both the police and the NUT chairman have given them go ahead, little did they know that the chairman has sponsored thugs to lock the house gate.

“We are owed six months salary by governor Darius Ishaku’s administration, our chairman, Comr. Peter Julius is not making any move in regard to our plight.

“He only approaches the government to negotiate for contracts, whenever contact is given to him by the government of governor Ishaku, we start seeing a shortage in even some months that the government decide to pay.

“We refuse to protest, we want God to intervene in this matter because the governor told us he is out to rescue and we believe teachers are not excluded. We are surprised that the NUT chairman has chosen to use our rights for his personal interest.

“We understand he is nursing for a political office come 2023 and he is trying to win the heart of the governor to support him when the time comes.

“We wrote a letter to use the NUT house to pray for God intervention into our plight but you can see our chairman, Comr. Peter Julius has asked his thugs to lock the gate on us.

He is not here, he has sent the police to ensure we don’t get into the house to pray.

“It is now clear that the NUT chairman is behind the non-payment of our six months salaries and salary deduction within this period he is handling contracts for the state government.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the NUT chairman, Comr. Peter Julius to respond to the allegation proved abortive as he told journalist on the phone that he was in his village in Lau near Jalingo, and was coming to be with the angry teachers within 1 hour but failed.

Correspondent reports that the NUT chairman couldn’t answer calls put to his mobile phone after four hours of the promise.

