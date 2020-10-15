OID commiserates with Governor Makinde over mother’s demise

A socio-political support group of the Oyo State government, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde over the death of his mother, Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde.

The group sympathised with the state government and the entire people of Oyo State on the passing away of the matriarch.

In a release signed by OID spokesperson, Ayotomiwa Adebayo, and made available to Tribune Online, the group extended its condolences to Governor Makinde and the entire family over the great loss, while it described the death of the governor’s mother as a great irreplaceable loss.

“We receive the sudden news of the passing away of our exceptional and beloved mother, Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde, aged 81 with a heavy heart, and yet with total submission to the will of God as mama lived a fulfilled and exemplary life and was a great asset to the Pacesetter state by giving and nurturing a son that is currently demonstrating what good governance entails. We are, indeed, grateful for this rare gift and are confident that Mama will forever remain in our hearts as the conveyor of people-oriented governor, who has immensely transformed Oyo State to an enviable status.

“The State has truly enjoyed the value of a great motherhood and your passion for human capacity development which reflects in the life of your dear son and governor of Oyo State. Mama was an incredible mother who always had enough love and goodies to go around for all of us.

“Mama’s life should be celebrated and remembered as one filled with extraordinary love, happiness and laughter. Mama’s transition to glory is of God, that has left a great vacuum.

We pray God grant you eternal rest and bestow Governor Seyi Makinde, the entire family, friends, associates, and the people of Oyo State the fortitude to bear the loss,” Adebayo said.

