Ogun youths write APC national chairman on Abiodun’s second term bid

A group, Conference of Ogun Youth Leaders, has written a letter to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to demand a second term ticket for Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The letter which was dated May 5, 2022, and submitted to the office of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

The youth leaders unanimously agreed that it was expedient to make the call obvious due to the fictitious allegations levelled against the “Omoluabi” Governor by some disgruntled elements.

“Sir, without mincing words, the only sellable aspirant and product for the topmost position in the Gateway state today is Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR. This is without any iota of equivocation”

“Prince Dapo Abiodun had, in the last three years brought governance directly to the people. He never embarked on any project without consulting with leaders of the party, community, traditional and religious leaders. The people always decide what they want before giving approval for such project. This is the beauty of Democracy and what the State was deprived in the last administration.”

“Mr Chairman Sir, Governor Abiodun’s administration had been an inclusive one since the berth of this regime. His mantra ” Building our future TOGETHER” is the main thrust of his government. He kept welcoming ideas through his open-door policy as well as new entrants into our party on daily basis.”





“We would like to put it on record that no administration in Ogun state had attracted opposition members into the party as Governor Abiodun had done in less than 36 months,” the letter read

They pointed out that the Governor’s love for the youths is unequalled.

“His administration has given political appointments and opportunities to hundreds of youths, both at the grassroots and in the State Executive Council.”

“This singular act has not been witnessed in Ogun State in the last 10years.”

“Less than 4 months into his administration, he created the office of Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment and Job creation and Youths were made to oversee the programme.”

“Today, His Excellency, Mr Governor has empowered thousands of youths in various forms, especially through Agriculture, ICT, Creative Industries, Pull factor Investment drive and the Ogun Jobs portal was created to serve the singular purpose of recruiting the unemployed or underemployed ones among us. In his quest to inspire us to greatness, Governor Dapo Abiodun has since the inception of his administration continue to celebrate excellent performances among the youths in academics, creativity and sports,” They added

The youth stakeholders advised the Party not to allow detractors with baseless claims against Prince Abiodun’s candidacy for the next gubernatorial election.

They maintained that such action is a mere opportunity to draw the state backwards and hand over its government to the opposition party, come 2023.

According to them, “This plan has failed from its conception stage.”

They described the Governor as a resourceful and hardworking person who remains unshakeable in his desire to better the lots of the people of the Gateway State.

“We hereby call on you sir, to disregard whatever allegations or claims just being levelled against the Governor at this point in time. It is only coming from those battling to evade political extinction. Where were they when the Governor contested and won his election to represent his Ogun East Senatorial district in 1998? Where were they when the Governor contested again for the Gubernatorial primary of PDP in 2002 where he came second and Senatorial seat in 2015 respectively even though he lost at the polls? Where were they in 2019 when the Governor won his Governorship election and beat them again in the courts? ”

“If not for political gains and failed desire to upturn the ongoing apparent developments of all sectors in the state, why would such petition surface at this point in time ?” They queried

As against the norms, All local government areas of the state had witnessed the presence of this administration despite the obvious paucity of funds at its disposal.

They said, “Returning Prince Dapo Abiodun for another term as Governor of Ogun state is like solving a mathematical problem with the right formulae.”

They added, “We, as youths would be very grateful if our points are considered and our requests granted.”

