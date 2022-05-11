My father is not after Alaafin stool, says Adesiyan’s son

The son of the former Police Affairs Minister, Alhaji AbdulJelili Adesiyan, Thaoban Adesiyan has denied the news going around claiming his Father is eyeing the position of Alaafin of Oyo.

Thaoban said his dad had no intention to become the next Alaafin as they were not from Oyo State but Ode-Omu, a local government area in Osun State.

Thaoban, Afro Popstar and a former Nike Ambassador sent a message to his Instagram handle @thaoban amid the speculation over the position of Alaafin connected to his Dad.

He said the news was to tarnish the image of the former Commissioner of Education in Osun who contribute his quota to the development of Osun State.

He said, “I don’t know the people that are behind this rumour but I want to categorically state that my Dad (Alhaji Oyewale Adesiyan) is a Prince from Adekunfe ruling family in Ile-Oke, Ode-Omu, Osun State and we don’t have any connection to the next Alaafin of Oyo.

"This fake news was fabricated to tarnish the image of my dad, the former Minister for Police Affairs of the federal republic of Nigeria, and former Commissioner for education in Osun who contributed his quota to the development of Osun State.





“We are descended from the Ogbo-Oru ruling family in Ife. My grandfather was the first King that was crowned as Alayegun of Ode-Omu before it was Baale.

“Whoever is spreading these lies needs to stop and let peace reign in Oyo,” he said.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune through telephone conversation, Alhaji Afonja said they have not received any letter from the ex-Minister.

Afonja said Adesiyan is not from Oyo and why would have been interested in Alaafin seat.

He said, “The news was not true and I confirm to you that I have not received any letter from Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan.”

It should be recalled the Olori Omooba (head of princes) of Oyo, Chief Mukaila Afonja disclosed that there were two ruling houses in the kingdom: Alowolodu and Agunloye in Oyo saying the next Alaafin would come from the Agunloye Ruling House.

