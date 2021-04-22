Ogun PDP warring factions reunite ahead of 2023 elections

The over 10-year-old lingering crisis, rocking the People’s Democratic (PDP) Ogun State chapter, has been resolved amicably by the warring factions.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that the party had been enmeshed in crisis over leadership issues between the late politician, Prince Buruji Kashamu, and the former House of Representatives member, Hon Ladi Adebutu.

The duo of Kashamu and Adebutu were political allies but fell out in the build-up to the 2019 general elections and have been at loggerheads over who controls the party in Ogun.

During the crisis, Adebutu enjoyed the backing of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party while Kashamu had consistently enjoyed the grace of the courts in keeping the Bayo Dayo-led executive in charge of the party.

At the reunion meeting held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital on Wednesday, leaders of the party resolved to work together towards strengthening the party for the 2023 elections.

Prince Segun Seriki who led Kashamu’s loyalists to the meeting declared that the party would henceforth operate under Sikirullahi Ogundele– led executive of the PDP.

He expressed regret that the crisis had robbed off PDP the chances of returning to power since 2011 when the party was defeated upon expiration of Daniel’s tenure.

Seriki called on party members to be committed to the reunion and work towards rebuilding the party for victory in the 2023 election.

Bamgbose applauded leaders of the party for achieving reconciliation of the warring factions, asking them and their supporters to be ready for the battle to unseat the ruling party in 2023.

“We are going to the battlefront. We must be ready and win,” Bamgbose said.

The party Chairman, Sikirullahi Ogundele, said the reunion marked the beginning of a new relationship that would drive the party to power in 2023. I am happy that the PDP of 2003 is now back. We are now together in harmony, looking forward to having a united PDP in Ogun State.

“We are going to get back our mandate from the misrule of the APC, a party that has no blueprint. They just wake up in the morning and embark on any project that comes to their head. They give water or road were not needed. The PDP is the best party so far and we are winning in 2023.”

A one-time aide to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe who sang praises to God at the reunion described it as happening at a God-given time.

Okupe cautioned leaders in the party that “there will still be a fight, there cannot be equality. Disagreement is not disloyalty, if we don’t disagree, we can’t agree to move forward. There is a way to go about everything.”

While addressing party faithful Hon Ladi Adebutu, enjoined them to work in harmony, adding that the party had come as the alternative needs.

“The people of Ogun State need a platform to rescue them, the PDP has come to rescue Ogun residents and Nigerians from the sufferings by the APC,” Adebutu said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organizations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Ogun PDP warring factions reunite ahead of 2023 elections ; Ogun PDP warring factions reunite ahead of 2023 elections; Ogun PDP warring factions reunite ahead of 2023 elections ; Ogun PDP warring factions reunite ahead of 2023 elections.