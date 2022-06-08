Ogun PDP now one family, set to wrest power from APC, come 2023, says Ladi Adebutu

Governorship candidate of Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ladi Adebutu, said on Wednesday that following the successful governorship primary held where he emerged as a winner, the party in the state is poised to work as one united family to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), come 2023.

Adebutu made this assertion while addressing newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja shortly after arriving from Abuja, even as he quickly dismissed the notion that the emergence of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the party’s presidential candidate could affect the chances of PDP winning Ogun governorship in the forthcoming election, querying “Why should that be a burden to us?”

The party chieftain said that the emergence of Tinubu as APC presidential flag bearer in 2023 General Elections was not a threat, pointing out that for the first time in 10 years, PDP in Ogun had been able to conduct one primary and not parallel primary to pick its governorship candidate and become one united family.

Adebutu, who said four of them contested the primary as members of the party, however, disclosed that the party would pursue the principle of inclusiveness to ensure “anybody who might feel that he has lost out in the process would be included because the work at hand is going to be a very very difficult one and we are believing that God would be able to rescue us out of the misrule of this government.”

Speaking further on the chances of PDP in the coming elections, the party chieftain assured that there was nothing to worry about as, according to him, it would not be too difficult a task to sell the party’s programmes to the people of Ogun State, in the areas of security, social welfare, job creation, infrastructure, among others.

“I don’t think we have anything to worry about.





“I answered you by saying that God willing, it will not be too difficult a task to sell our programmes to the people of Ogun State. Is it the insecurity issue we have to tell them about? it is obvious. Is it the fact that their living conditions have too seriously deteriorated, which is a fact? That their children are now jobless, is a fact. Is it that they are now lacking infrastructure except for decorating the roads in the state? It is a fact. Is it that prompt services are non-existent? It is a fact.

“Is it the fact that we don’t have schools and hospitals anymore despite the fact that several doctors have been employed, teachers have been employed? It is a government of lies after lies,” he said.

PDP governorship candidate said if elected into office, come 2023, he would ensure that his government bolster the economy of the state by seeking strong private sector participation, and also generate more Internal Revenue “to do social services, among others,” declaring that the “era of government borrowing money for infrastructure is gone.”

“The first thing we have to do is to present to the private sector a clean slate, people who are ready to do business, to invite them to Ogun State. The era of government borrowing money for infrastructure is gone, you must invite the right people to put the money into the system.

“The investors should put in their money, private sector participation. And when you have that, it would allow the government to generate more internal revenue to do social services, among others,” he said.

