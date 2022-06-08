Your victory well deserved, Aregbesola congratulates Tinubu

The Minister of Interior and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has congratulated the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was declared the candidate of the APC in the just-concluded special convention of the party after polling 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals; Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who polled 316 and 235 votes respectively.

Aregbesola, in a statement on his official Facebook page, described the emergence of Tinubu as a hard-fought victory, which according to him, demonstrated the winner as a dogged fighter.

“I write to felicitate you on your hard-fought victory at the just concluded Presidential Primary election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You have demonstrated once again that you are a dogged fighter and in your quest for the establishment of a democratic society, you are willing to go the whole hog.”

The Interior Minister prayed for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate at the polls in 2023.


“It is my prayer that you will ride on the crest of the momentum of this triumph to lead our party to victory in next year’s general elections.”

