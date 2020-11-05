Ogun leader pledges commitment to community development

A foremost accountant and cocoa merchant, Chief Mathew Adelaja Otunuga has reiterated his commitment to making life a lot more comfortable for his people sequel to his installation as the Baale of Odosimadegun in Ijebu North-East local government area of Ogun State last weekend.

Chief Otunuga, from Adegbo ruling house of Odosimadegun, while speaking after his installation said that he saw his elevation to the headship of Odosimadegun community as an opportunity to bring his wealth of experience to bear on advancing the development of the community and making it the envy of other communities in Ogun State.

The 57-year-old community leader said that his major concern would be how to rally other sons and daughters of the community as well as the state government towards improving on the basic infrastructure of the town.

“East or west, home as they say, is the best. Now that my people have considered me worthy of this exalted leadership role, I considered it a great honour and act of kindness from God. There is no better way to reciprocate this kind gesture than to remain dedicated to bringing great turn-around to my community,” he said.

The community head explained that top on his priorities is the provision of jobs for the teeming youths of the town, explaining that it is on this note that he is calling on notable indigenes of the community and other investors across the country to come around and invest in the town.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Is Doubling Nigerian Airports By 2023 The Priority?

RECENTLY, the Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced that by 2023, the number of the country’s airports may be doubled to enhance air connectivity and boost the economy…

NLC Resists FG’s Airport Concession Plans

THE Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has again vowed to vehemently oppose plans by the Federal Government to concession the country’s most viable international airports