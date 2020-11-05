EndSARS: Don’t be incited against civilians, PSC counsels Police personnel

The Police Service Commission, PSC, on Thursday counselled the Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) against a Social Media message inciting them against the Civilians aftermath of the recent protest against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Unit of the Force during which some personnel lost their lives.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

The Commission advised the Officers and men of the Force to ignore the message and go about their normal duties in line with the rules of engagement in dealing with the civilian Public

According to the statement, “the attention of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to a social media message inciting Officers and men of the Nigeria Police to go outside its rules of engagement in dealing with the Civilian Public

“Part of the message read; ” every Police that dies for civilian again, he is on his own … Do the needful police work and remain alive for your children and families”

“The Commission feels that this moment does not call for incitement but for a complete renewal of faith in the Nigerian project. The Police are expected to conduct themselves with the highest degree of patriotism and in obedience with its rules of engagement

“The Commission is doing its best to see that the welfare of the Officers and men are enhanced and worthy of their sacrifice to the nation.

“The Commission is also seeking a complete and comprehensive overhaul of its logistics so that it will be equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

“The Policemen are enjoined to note that they are required to play a leading role in the search for peace and progress in the country.

“The commission once again commiserates with the families of officers who lost their lives and wishes those who were injured during the crisis a quick recovery.”

