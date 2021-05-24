Ogun, Lagos sign MoU on establishment of joint development commission

The governors of Ogun and Lagos States, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Mr Babajide Sanwoolu respectively, on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Lagos Ogun Joint Development Commission to promote economic enhancement.

The ceremony was held at the Presidential Lodge, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

At the event were traditional rulers which include the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona represented by the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya; the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and the Olu of Yewa, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, captains of industry and other stakeholders.

The two governors submitted that the establishment of the Commission would address so many issues bothering on infrastructural developments and maintenance; urban renewal and slum upgrading; waste management; security; traffic and transportation among others.

The host governor in his address said the signing of the MoU was a manifestation of the common dream that the nation’s largest economy and the nation’s industrial capital are forging because both are deliberate, focused and methodical to governance.

Abiodun said it was the desire of the two-state governments to boost the socio-economic development of their respective states and equally address issues bothering on boundary issues.

He explained that a bill will be sent to the Houses of Assembly of Lagos and Ogun to give the Commission a legal backup

“We are cognizant of the fact that Ogun State is the only neighbour that Lagos has and that we are a natural overflow of Lagos. There is no how development in Lagos would not have a spiral effect or vice versa.”

“Infrastructure development, including the development of boundary town roads, waterworks, mass transportation by rail, road and waterways;

“Revenue and taxation, including PAYE remittances, border town revenue management and collection, signage and advertisement charges.

“Trade and investment, Resolution of boundary disputes, Security, including information sharing arrangement on residents’ identification and other security and intelligence gathering and sharing.

“Environmental and physical planning activities, including emergency and disaster management, inland waterways management, traffic management, land use planning, urban renewal, slum upgrading, environmental sanitation, dredging, sand filling and waste management.

“Agriculture and food security, including partnership on cultivation and processing of food crops, such as rice, cassava and greenhouse vegetables”.

The Lagos State Governor in his remarks said the establishment of the Commission would stimulate the socio-economic growth, bridge development gaps and ensure that Lagos state’s megacity status is complemented by pervasive infrastructural development even in boundary towns.

He noted that the Commission would serve as a development agenda for both states to combine resources to meet the present socio-economic needs of their people and prepare the states for the future.

“The Memorandum of Understanding precedes the Joint Development Commission that will be established to mutually tackle some of the issues prevalent in key economic sectors 3 like transportation, the environment, housing, health, infrastructure, and security.

“Regardless of the challenges, we are determined to build more livable and stable cities. Our goal is to build sustainable urban cities, where the residents of Lagos and Ogun States have a sense of belonging, embrace participatory governance, and recognise their role in achieving solid urban economies in both states.

“In light of current global practices in managing megacities, it has become obvious that the best way to accelerate socio-economic development in Lagos and Ogun states is by embracing a more collaborative approach for growth,

development, and urban sustainability.

“The Joint Memorandum of Understanding is a sustainable development agenda under which Lagos and Ogun States will combine resources to meet our present socio-economic needs and prepare for the future.

