Tension in Lagos as irate commercial motorcyclists protest colleague’s death

Tension has gripped residents of Ile Epo Ona Odo in the Alimosho area of Lagos State as angry commercial motorcyclists protested over the killing of one of them by a policeman.

The irate motorcyclists had around 11 o’clock on Monday morning invaded the Ile Epo police station and attempted to set the place ablaze.

It took the intervention of reinforcement of policemen from the Task Force and Rapid Response Squad to disperse the violent protesters.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, has confirmed the incident.