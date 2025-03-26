Ogun govt confirms Lassa fever outbreak

The Ogun State Government on Wednesday declared an outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, saying an index case of a 25-year-old female National Youth Corps member who fell sick in Ondo state was brought to one of the Ogun State health facility in Ijebu North LGA on 18th March 2025, and later died on the same day.

She explained that Lassa fever is a viral Haemorrhagic disease that presents with high-grade fever, headache, general body weakness, sore throat, muscle pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, chest pain and unexplained bleeding from the ears, eyes, nose, mouth and other body openings.

The commissioner, therefore, implored members of the community to promptly report to the hospital if they notice any of these symptoms.

She said that any case of febrile illness that has not responded to 48 hours of use of anti-malaria or antibiotics should raise an index of suspicion for Lassa fever.

While urging all health facilities in the State, public and private, to step up Infection Prevention and Control measures & encourage compliance by all health facility staff.

Coker advised all healthcare workers that suspect Lassa fever in a patient to call their local government disease surveillance and notification officer (LGA DSNO), whose numbers are placed in the health facilities or call the state disease surveillance and Notification Officer (0703-421-4893) or the State Epidemiologist (0808-425-0881)

The commissioner said the state government remained dedicated to protecting the health of its citizens through continuous surveillance and prompt response to infectious diseases.

Adding that the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Rapid Response Team at Ijebu North-East, are keeping the situation under control with enhanced surveillance and community engagement and mobilisation for effective response.

