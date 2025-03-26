Shun divisive tendencies, Senator Lalong tells Nigerians

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District of Plateau State Senator Simon Bako Lalong has emphasised the need for Nigerians to continue to unite and shun religious differences and other divisive tendencies which only succeed in drawing the nation back.

The Senator who stated this at the Iftar dinner of the Al-Habbiyah Islamic Society in Abuja said the dinner which brings together people from various backgrounds in fellowship with Muslim brethren exemplifies unity, love and the spirit of sharing which is within the spirit of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Dr. Makut Macham, Senator Lalong commended the Al-habibiyah Islamic Society for their consistency in hosting the event which provides succour to the poor and needy.

In his remarks, US Ambassador to Nigeria Richard Mills Jnr described the gesture of the foundation in hosting the event as lofty and a source of unity.

He said the freedom of worship and religion must be sustained and encouraged by all Nigerians irrespective of their backgrounds as it expresses the shared commitment to generosity.

National Chief Imam of the Al-Habbiyah Society Iman Fuad Adeyemi said the society is focused on promoting peace in Nigeria and the world at large hence the hosting of such events to ensure that the people unite across faiths.

