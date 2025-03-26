Ezekwesili gives reason for telling Senator, Natasha to Ezekwesili
Natasha to Ezekwesili: ‘I apologise for the insults, you took them for us’

Abisola Adigun

Suspended Senator for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has publicly apologised to former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, for the insults directed at her during a heated exchange with Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi of Ebonyi North on Tuesday, acknowledging that Ezekwesili bore the insults on her behalf.

Tribune Online reports that the heated exchange erupted during a hearing on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Following the incident, Akpoti-Uduaghan took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to express her apology over the manner in which Ezekwesili was treated during the exchange.

She acknowledged the former minister’s contributions to governance and leadership while extending a heartfelt apology.

She wrote: “Dr. @obyezeks, Ma’am, I apologise for the insults. Know you took them for me… for us … as a mother and as a leader.

“Know that you are a true icon of integrity, courage, and visionary leadership.

“Your unwavering commitment to good governance, education and democracy continues to inspire generations.

“A champion of accountability… Nigerians appreciate you. I celebrate your brilliance, resilience, and selfless service. You are a hero.”

 

