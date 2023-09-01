On Friday, the Ogun State House of Assembly barred journalists covering the State from gaining access to the Assembly premises for their primary assignment.

The Saturday Tribune recalls that the Assembly on Thursday directed that the State Accountant General, Mr Babatunde Aregbesola, and JAAC committee members appear before it on Friday (yesterday) for clarifications over the allegation of LG fund diversion against the Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

The suspended chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Hon. Wale Adedayo, had alleged that local government areas in the state had been receiving zero allocation from the federal government purse since 2021.

Adedayo, who was suspended by seven councillors in the council area on Thursday, had written a letter to the national leader of the party and former governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, begging him to convince the governor to release monies meant for council areas.

He also wrote a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), calling on the anti-graft agency to investigate all allegations levelled against the state government as regards LG allocations.

However, the gate leading into the Assembly premises was shut against journalists who were on the ground to cover the appearance of Aregbesola and JAAC committee members.

Security operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the Assembly politely asked for each of the journalist’s names and informed them that their names were not on the list of those expected.

One of the lawmakers who confided in the Saturday Tribune said the directive preventing journalists from accessing the Assembly for assignment was “order from above.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Segun Kaka, were unsuccessful, as calls put through to his lines were not picked up.

