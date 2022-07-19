Ogbomoso abduction: Kidnappers reduce ransom to N5m as victim spends third day in captive

An unspecified number of gun-wielding kidnappers stormed the farm of the late governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala at Jabata community on Ogbomoso-Ilorin road last Saturday evening, from where they abducted the farm supervisor, Mr Christopher Bakare.

The kidnappers who demanded N100 million as ransom the following morning after the victim was abducted, have now reduced it to N5 million.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the victim had just arrived at the farm from the town he went to less than 30 minutes before the kidnappers invaded the farm.

A source told Tribune Online that they were suspecting the kidnappers to have been after a female Indian who happened to be the Personal Assistant to the late Alao-Akala and who used to visit the farm regularly.

The monitoring of the farm by the kidnappers was said to have been evident in the way the supervisor, who had initially gone out, was picked up shortly after he returned to the farm on that fateful evening.

The gunmen were said to have released a hail of bullets, shooting at the doors, windows and the Camry car which belonged to the victim.

The kidnappers reportedly ferried him away while others within the farm scampered into safety.

It was further learnt that the following morning, the kidnappers put a call through to a senior person on the farm, demanding a ransom of N100 million.

They were said to have later agreed to collect N5 million, releasing vituperation on the negotiator when a sum of N500,000 was offered to them.

Saying that the farm was owned by “a big man”, the abductors, said to be of an ethnic extract but switching from smattering Yoruba to pidgin in their discussions with the ransom negotiator, rhetorically asked the person for the price of an AK-47 rifle, telling the intermediary to find out from the federal government.

Meanwhile, the victim had spent three days and nights with his abductors, getting to the fourth night on Tuesday.

Said to be an indigene of Gbongan in Osun State, it was learnt Mr Bakare started working on the farm about four years ago.

When contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams confirmed that his command had received information about the kidnap.

CP Williams added that the command had been working on so many things to get the victim rescued and the perpetrators arrested.





