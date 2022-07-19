After Tribune Report, Ogun govt supplies desks, chairs to school

The Ogun State Government, on Tuesday, supplied Desks and chairs to St. Kizito’s High School in Iwopin town, Ogun Waterside Local Government area following a report published on Monday by the Nigerian Tribune about students of the school writing exams on the bare floor.

The Nigerian Tribune report titled “Outrage As Ogun Students Write Exams On Bare Floor” had elicited a massive reaction online on Monday with many asking the State Government to do something about the situation.

Apparently moved by the report, the Ogun State Government, on Tuesday, supplied Desks and chairs to the school for use by the students.

In an appreciation write-up posted on social media by the Chairperson of St. Kizito’s Alumni association, Mr Kabiru Abass, the alumni group confirmed that the State Government on Tuesday responded to the Nigerian Tribune report by supplying desks and chairs to the school.

The write-up which was titled with the Nigerian Tribune headline, ‘Re: Outrage as Ogun Students write Exams on Bare Floor’, stated, “I wish to express our gratitude to Ogun State Government on behalf of the Alumni Association of St. Kizito’s High School for coming to our rescue at the point of our needs. I was informed this afternoon at about 2:10 pm that Ogun State Government supplied some desks & chairs to St Kizito’s High School Iwopin today- Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

“We appreciate the State Government and our Governor for this prompt intervention and support. We look forward to more support and collaboration in the area of school renovation, ICT equipment, teaching/ learning materials and teachers among others to support the over One Thousand and Three Hundred (1,300) students in St. Kizito’s High School Iwopin.

“We hope that other schools in Ogun Waterside LGA will also benefit from this special intervention.”

