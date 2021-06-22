Ogbeha-led committee promises to resolve impasse in Plateau PDP

The Chairman People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, has assured that the infighting rocking the party in the state would be resolved in a bid to reposition the PDP ahead of the 2023 election.

It would be recalled that the PDP in Plateau State has been in crisis as a result of the state congress conducted last year thus polarising the party. Factions of the party are led by Senator Jonah Jang and Senator Jeremiah Useni.

This led the National Working Committee of the party to set up a caretaker committee headed by Ogbeha to pilot affairs of the party.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday shortly after assuming office in Jos, the Caretaker Chairman said the mandate of his committee was to put in place organs of the party at various levels in Plateau State.

“We are with the mindset of conducting state congress in a free and fair manner, we do not have any prefered candidate. Plateau State as you all know is a PDP state not minding the interim government that is taking place and we hope with the local government election around the corner, no matter the obstacles and hurdles placed before us, we can get all our councillors and chairmen elected.

“We have been given a timeline of three months to put all the relevant party structures in place. This will be followed by state congress and we are here to do that job and we will do it to the best of our abilities,” he said.

He further assured that the committee’s actions will be carried out in the interest of the party in Plateau State and all the stakeholders, adding that the purpose of constituting the caretaker committee was to change the narrative of the party in the state.

