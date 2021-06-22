Kano farmers trained on value addition for Irish potato

The Federal Government has trained some Irish Potato farmers in Kano on farming business models which will improve the way they cultivate the crop.

The training which was held at Gezawa Government area of Kano State was tagged ‘5-Day Training on Farmers Business School (FBS) for for Irish Potato Farmers in Gezawa Communities.

Addressing the trainees, the Director Federal Department of Agriculture of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Hajiya Karima Babangida, said it’s a known fact that Irish potato is a premium cash crop sought after by many in the country and other West African countries.

Babangida who was represented by an Assistant Director, and the Kano State Coordinator of the Ministry’s Office, Alhaji Abbah Gana, said “the purpose of this 5-day workshop is to bring together Irish potato farmers in a class of thirty (30) each to build their capacity on simple farming business models and concept in order to increase their technical knowhow on farming practices so they can earn more income from doing the same job.

“It’s important to know that FBS is capable of starting a potato revolution here in Kano State especially in Gezawa and other communities in the state that has potentials to grow potato during the dry season”.

Babangida said it is important for all participants to make use of the training to learn and adopt the new farming business innovations that would be handed over to them over the course of the 5 day workshop which covers twelve (12) modules with different topics and practical through participatory approach.

Hajiya Babangida further said the Ministry is poised to building the capacity of farmers in other states with the potentials to grow Irish potato with new innovations and techniques on GAP and FBS to ensure productivity and income generation.

“I hope that by the end of this 5-day workshop the purpose for organising this FBS training would have been achieved and Potato farmers in Gezawa would have been equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge on farming as a business for increased productivity and income.

She said the participants would also be able to spread the knowledge on FBS to other farmers within the communities.

“It is expected that this 5-day workshop would avail all participants the opportunity to master the basic farming business models to grow their potato business,” she added.

