Governor declares Wednesday holiday to mourn over death of two commissioners

By Egbo Grace-Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has declared Wednesday, June 23, holiday in honour of his dead former commissioners.

The former commissioners are Mr Fidelis Nweze and Mr Uche Okah.

The governor gave the order on Tuesday when he announced the death of the Infrastructure Development Commissioner, Nweze, who died in a fatal motor accident in Abuja.

The governor directed that all offices and markets be closed while all flags are to be flown at half mast on Wednesday across the state.

He urged all government officials to embark on fasting to seek the face of God in the affairs of the state even as he charged the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN to organise three days of prayers and fasting starting from Wednesday at Christian Ecumenical Centre.

The governor then prayed for peaceful repose of the souls of the late members of the state executive council.

Comments

