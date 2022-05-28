Obi, Abaribe’s PDP exit uncalled for ― Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has berated former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and ex-Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, for leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just because things did not go their way.

Speaking to reporters at the venue of the party’s national convention in Abuja on Saturday, he observed that “some of these individuals had enjoyed using the platform for over 20 years.”

According to him, it would be in the interest of politicians to stop the practice of what he called “jumpology” whenever a particular situation does not favour them.

The Abia governor also assured that he would abide by the outcome of the national convention even as he affirmed that a southern presidential candidate would be best for the PDP in the 2023 election.

While noting that the party is supreme, Ikpeazu added: “Where else can I go to? This is the only party that we have and the party is supreme. So, its decision will be obeyed.

“I want a southern candidate to emerge and I don’t think anyone can fault that.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…