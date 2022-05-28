Ex-Gov Yari, Marafa, Sahabi emerge APC senatorial candidates in Zamfara

Former governor of Zamfara State Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa and Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u on Saturday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidates in their respective zones.

The election which was held peacefully across the three senatorial districts was witnessed by Governor Bello Matawalle alongside party officials from both the APC National headquarters and the state office.

In a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau, to the Sunday Tribune, the governor witnessed the Zamfara West senatorial election held at Talatan Mafara, the home town of the former governor of the state, Yari.

According to the statement, the election was also supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and security agencies.

The statement opined that at the Zamfara West senatorial election, the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari was returned unopposed.

“Similarly, the other primaries which were held saw Senator Sahabi Yau clinching the Zamfara North ticket while Senator Kabiru Marafa also clinched the central senatorial ticket.





“The Speaker of the state of House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya was at Kaura Namoda to witness the exercise for Zamfara North, while the state Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha witnessed that of Zamfara Central.

“In his remarks, the state party Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani who expressed satisfaction over the election affirmed that the party remains the party to beat in the forthcoming elections in 2023.

“Also, speaking, the state governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle thanked Allah for bringing peace in the state chapter of the party noting that was the reason for a peaceful primaries.”

