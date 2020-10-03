The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has mourned the death of the Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah, who died on Saturday evening.

He described the deceased rector of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi as an astute administrator who contributed to the growth of the institution by ensuring stability.

In a message on Saturday in Benin, Obaseki lamented that it was with a heavy heart that he received the news of the passing of Dr. Jimah.

The governor eulogized: “As an administrator, late Dr. Jimah brought his expertise to bear in the transformation of the institution, providing leadership to steer the institution aright upon his appointment as Rector.”

Governor Obaseki prayed to God to grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

The late rector joined the services of the school in 1991 as an instructor and later converted to the leadership cadre and rose to the post of the chief lecturer in 2009.

Dr. Jimah, 60 held several sensitive positions and was made the Acting Rector in 2017 before he was appointed the substantive Rector in 2018.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…Obaseki mourns Auchi Poly rector

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…Obaseki mourns Auchi Poly rector

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…Obaseki mourns Auchi Poly rector Obaseki mourns Auchi Poly rector

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE