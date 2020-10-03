FG increases International Airlines capacity with 200 passengers per flight to Lagos, Abuja

The Federal Government has increased available seats on the flights of international airlines to 200 passengers per aircraft operating into the two designated airports (Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja) in the country with effect from October 2nd, 2020.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu communicated the approved capacity increase to ‘All Foreign Airline Operators Flying Into Nigeria’ through the Air Operators Letter (AOL) dated October 2, 2020, which is also the effective date of the updated flight schedule.

The circular issued to the airlines declared: “Following the partial resumption of international flights approved by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and subsequent request for additional flight frequencies by airlines updated flight schedule is given.”

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the new update to see on the average, 2,200 passengers daily while the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to witness averagely, 1,400 passengers on daily basis with 25, 200 seats per week is now available to a foreign carrier to sell.

The NCAA DG encouraged the operators to follow guided health protocols saying: “You shall ensure that all flights operations are conducted in compliance with Covid-19 Health protocols as issued by Aeronautical and Public Health Authorities.”

British Airways, Middle East Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar Airways, RwandAir, Africa World Airlines, Asky, Air Cote d’Ivoire, Delta Airlines and Egypt Air are the currently approved carriers to operate into the country.

With this new development, airlines are bound to make more sales.

