Suyi Ayodele Benin

The Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Osaigbovo Iyoha, has described the victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the last week’s State House Assembly Election as a victory over the forces of darkness, who were bent on stagnating the Obaseki led development in the State.

Osaigbovo specifically lambasted the state’s former governor and now Edo senator–elect, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the All Progressive Congress (APC), describing them as the common enemies of the state.

He added that the outcome of the election had vindicated Governor Obaseki as a man preferred above his adversaries.

The senior Edo government official spoke to newsmen in Benin while congratulating the PDP candidates and the party.

He denied allegations contained a petition trending in the social media against him written by a Labour Party chieftain (LP), Patrick Eholor, alleging him of electoral violence and malpractice.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank and congratulate our gallant party members and Edo people that voted massively for PDP state assembly candidates that won in last Saturday’s election in the state. The outcome was a clear demonstration of the acceptability of the party.

Responding to allegations of electoral malpractices by the Labour Party chieftain, Osaigbovo said: “As far as I am concerned, Eholor is a meddlesome interloper and rabble-rouser that doesn’t deserve any attention. He has no reason whatsoever to be at the collation centre he claimed he was attacked.

“His voting area is in Utoka in Ovia North East Local Government Area. If he says voting was going and he voted at Utoka, what was he doing at Urokpota Hall? If he says I was inducing voters, it means voting was still going on when there was no movement and he is supposed to be in Ovia, so you can see he was lying from both sides of his mouth.

“I was the collation agent of my party because Eholor doesn’t have any business to be there. We didn’t not finish our collations at George Idah Primary school because there was no light so we had to come to Urokpota hall.

“The common enemy are those that stole the mandate in the February 25th presidential election and we thank God that we didn’t not have a repeat of that last weekend.