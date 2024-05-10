Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has lauded the diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the European Union (EU), saying it has witnessed a steady growth.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that Kalu made the observation while delivering his goodwill message at the 2024 Europe Day Celebration in Abuja, Thursday night.

Relying on a report by the United Nations, Hon. Kalu said that EU’s bilateral trade with Nigeria has gone beyond €45 billion in monetary value as at September, 2023.

He said: “This year’s Europe Day celebration holds special significance, as it takes place at a time when the bonds

between Europe and Nigeria are strengthening in unprecedented ways.

“Nigeria, as a key nation in Africa, shares a deep and historical relationship with Europe.

“Our partnership spans across many dimensions—trade, culture, education, technology, and peace & migration, and governance. It is through these connections that we find common ground and build a future of shared progress.

“According to the United Nations COMTRADE database, as of September 2023, the EU’s bilateral trade with Nigeria has surpassed €45 billion. The EU is Nigeria’s largest trading partner, accounting for 20.9% of Nigeria’s

global trade.”

Kalu further stated that Nigeria is committed to engendering an environment that will continue to encourage investment and trade with her European partners.

“The European Union is one of our most significant trading partners, and our economic ties have grown steadily. The value of trade between Nigeria and the EU has increased consistently, demonstrating the potential for even greater collaboration.

“We recognize the vital role that European businesses play in our economic development, and we welcome continued investment in our industries, infrastructure, and technology sectors,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, however, called for the renewal of the commitment to deepen the exiting relationships and explore more economic frontiers to meet the challenges of the present times.

“As we celebrate Europe Day, let us renew our commitment to deepening our ties and exploring new opportunities for cooperation. The world is facing complex challenges, from climate change to economic inequality, and it is through partnerships like ours that we can find solutions that benefit everyone.

“By joining forces, Europe and Nigeria can contribute to a more just, sustainable, and prosperous world,” Kalu said.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Invictus Games: Prince Harry, Meghan arrive Nigeria