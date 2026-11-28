Virtual Roundtable on ‘Neo-Awoism: Reimagining the Awolowo Developmental Philosophy for Twenty-First-Century Nigeria’ convened by the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation on 26 November, 2026

THE Obafemi Awolowo Foundation convened a virtual roundtable of scholars, public intellectuals, policymakers and development practitioners to examine Neo-Awoism as a proposed twenty-first-century Nigerian development doctrine.

The originator of the concept presented its philosophical foundations, political and economic propositions and possible applications to contemporary Nigeria.

In her welcome remarks, the Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, thanked participants for being part of the discourse. She explained that Neo-Awoism did not originate from the Foundation. She said the Foundation’s role was that of a convener and facilitator, providing an independent and non-partisan platform for an open, rigorous and constructive examination of the proposition rather than seeking endorsement of a predetermined doctrine.

She commended the author and originator of the Neo-Awoism concept, Mr Tilewa Adebajo, for developing the idea and for his willingness to subject it to independent scrutiny and critical engagement. She observed that ideas become stronger when they are questioned, challenged, refined and tested against the realities they seek to address.

Observations, suggestions and recommendations of the roundtable

Having considered the presentation, the responses of the discussants and the contributions of participants, the roundtable observed, suggested and recommended as follows.

The roundtable observed that:

Chief Awolowo’s developmental legacy offers a valuable body of ideas for addressing Nigeria’s present challenges. Its application to contemporary constitutional, economic, technological and security conditions requires careful interpretation, evidence and adaptation. Neo-Awoism presents a coherent and memorable framework, built on knowledge, enterprise, accountable federalism, fiscal discipline and prosperity, and merits serious and critical examination. Its assumptions, policy implications, institutional requirements and practical limitations require further clarification. The concept’s emphasis on developing the whole person through education, healthcare, ethical formation and economic opportunity reflects the human-centred foundation of classical Awoism. Expanding access to education must be accompanied by measurable improvements in learning, technical and vocational competence, scientific research, digital literacy and collaboration between educational institutions and industry. Ethical leadership cannot be sustained by personal example alone. It requires transparent institutions, enforceable rules, open public data, independent oversight and effective consequences for misconduct. Greater economic and fiscal responsibility for states could encourage innovation and productive competition, provided it is matched by revenue capacity, democratic accountability, protection of minorities and cooperation across state boundaries. Proposals for local government autonomy and decentralised resource control require careful constitutional examination, particularly regarding accountability, administrative capacity, revenue sharing and the fair treatment of resource-bearing communities. A productive private sector requires credible courts, predictable regulation, fair competition, reliable infrastructure, access to finance and protection from arbitrary government action. The proposed role of government as strategist, regulator, enabler and provider of essential public goods should be clearly defined, to prevent either excessive state control or the abandonment of vulnerable citizens to market forces. The proposed synthesis of market efficiency and social justice offers a potentially useful response to the limits of both unregulated markets and inefficient state ownership, but its viability must be tested against Nigeria’s institutional realities. Fiscal discipline remains indispensable. Proposals to restrict borrowing to productive or self-liquidating projects should come with clear definitions, independent evaluation and transparent reporting of costs, risks and expected returns. Claims concerning the financing of the civil war without external borrowing, and other historical propositions advanced in support of Neo-Awoism, should be documented and examined in their historical and economic context. Ideological, programme-based political parties could strengthen democratic accountability, and manifestos should contain measurable commitments against which governments can be assessed. Regional economic corridors and access to ECOWAS and African Continental Free Trade Area markets could widen opportunities for Nigerian producers, provided barriers of power, transport, standards, finance, security and trade administration are addressed. Technology can improve transparency, productivity and access to public services, but its use must address digital exclusion, data protection, algorithmic bias and the risk of further marginalising disadvantaged citizens. Neo-Awoism requires a firmer foundation in Chief Awolowo’s writings, political philosophy and record of governance if it is to be regarded as a doctrine derived from his thought, and not simply a modern development strategy bearing his name.

The roundtable suggested that:

The framework should clarify its ideological position, particularly its relationship with Awolowo’s democratic socialism, and state which principles are retained, reinterpreted or consciously revised, especially on state ownership and development financing, with reasons for every revision. The new element in Neo-Awoism needs proper conceptualisation so that it is not a repetition of Awoism. The questions to answer are what is new, and whether the roundtable has yet reached Neo-Awoism. Whatever is new, the core of Awoism, namely unity, social justice and democracy, must remain at the centre. Greater attention should be given to the achievements of the Western Region, including free primary education, farm settlements, industrial estates, cocoa-funded development and WNTV as an early investment in frontier technology. Historical and statistical claims should be carefully verified, in particular the references to rare earth minerals as a source of Western Region revenue and to the capital programme of the Third National Development Plan. The framework should go beyond broad consensus by making clear choices and providing measurable targets, timelines, sequencing, indicative costs and immediate priorities. The federalism agenda should specify the constitutional and institutional route to genuine fiscal federalism, including reform of revenue allocation, the Exclusive Legislative List and policing, as part of a wider review of Nigeria’s centralised political arrangement. Security should be integrated as a major pillar of development and not treated as a concluding concern. Health and full employment, two of the four cardinal programmes of the Unity Party of Nigeria, should receive substantial treatment, with a defined scope for free healthcare and measurable national employment targets. Reliable electricity supply should be treated as a precondition for industrialisation. Neo-Awoism should be anchored in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the central question being how Awolowo’s commitment to human development can guide Nigeria’s participation in the AI economy and equip Nigerians to shape and benefit from it. Cultural values and ethnic diversity should be considered in applying education and health policy across all regions, beyond the South West. A legal framework is needed for the successful application of Neo-Awoism. Transformational leadership is needed alongside any philosophy, and political participation should be encouraged so that persons of questionable character do not continue to run political parties and the country. The claim that Awoism is not dead but dormant, because its political driver, Afenifere, is weakened, requires further clarification and evidence. The concept of neo-colonialism, and the constraints the international financial system places on national plans, should be examined. Five questions require continuing debate: the ideological foundation of Neo-Awoism; the route to genuine fiscal federalism; rural industrialisation as an anti-poverty strategy; education and advanced human capital in the age of AI; and the relationship between Awolowo’s theory of mental magnitude, leadership, good governance and enlightened followership.

The roundtable recommended that:

The lead presenter, in collaboration with the Foundation, refine the concept paper to distinguish clearly between its philosophical principles, its policy proposals and the recommendations that require institutional or constitutional change. The refined paper define the essential elements of Neo-Awoism and explain how it differs from classical Awoism, democratic socialism, social democracy, developmental state theory and contemporary market-oriented models. The concept of “market-driven welfarism” be developed further, with clear statements of the responsibilities of the state, private enterprise, communities and citizens. A foundational section on Awolowo’s economic philosophy be included, drawing particularly on Path to Nigerian Freedom, Thoughts on Nigerian Constitution and The People’s Republic, and that historical assertions be fully referenced and the intellectual sources of both classical Awoism and Neo-Awoism documented. Rural industrialisation be adopted as a distinct pillar and the principal strategy for eradicating mass poverty, linking agro-processing to commodity clusters and extending enterprise, infrastructure and power to rural communities. A full pillar on Nigeria in the age of artificial intelligence be included, covering AI literacy, public computing and digital infrastructure, Nigerian language technologies, AI-supported public services in agriculture, healthcare and taxation, labour transition, data sovereignty and dependable power. Advanced human capital be given its own track, through frontier research and diaspora knowledge exchange alongside merit-based postgraduate investment. The framework address healthcare, full and gainful employment, security, energy, land tenure, the informal economy, youth demography, women’s economic participation, climate change, diaspora capital, and monetary and foreign exchange policy. The framework define measurable targets, implementation priorities, costs and timelines, and explain the constitutional and fiscal reforms required for competitive federalism. Proposals for fiscal federalism, resource control and local government autonomy be subjected to constitutional, economic and political analysis, with attention to national cohesion, intergovernmental equalisation and the protection of weaker states and communities. The economic proposals be assessed against evidence from Nigeria’s past development plans, including the Second and Third National Development Plans, the experience of the former Western Region and relevant examples from other federal and developing countries. Promising proposals be developed into policy briefs on education and skills, healthcare, ethical governance, federalism, subnational economic responsibility, enterprise development, regional integration, fiscal discipline, social protection and digital transformation, each identifying its objectives, legal and institutional requirements, costs, sources of finance, responsible agencies, stages, risks and measurable outcomes. The Foundation invite substantive critiques from scholars, educators, state and local governments, businesses, labour, professional bodies, civil society, development practitioners and the wider public, ensuring participation from all regions of Nigeria and from younger Nigerians. Progress under any Neo-Awoist programme be judged by verifiable results in learning, health, productivity, employment, enterprise growth, exports, institutional performance, public finances, technological capability and living standards. The Foundation facilitate continued dialogue, with further roundtables and working groups, and where appropriate present refined proposals to public institutions, political parties, educational bodies and development organisations.

This roundtable was the first step in a continuing discourse.

The Foundation thanks the lead presenter, the discussants, the moderator and every participant, and invites written contributions toward the next stage of the work.

Obafemi Awolowo Foundation